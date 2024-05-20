Sign up
Previous
Photo 1007
Foot and Bike Bridge
It is a while since showing this delightful piece of architecture. The bridge crosses Footscray Road joing the CBD with western suburbs. Construction continues around the structure.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Mother's Day Gift"
Tomorrow, Judy has the last chemotherapy treatment. We are so grateful and thankful to God that there have been little or no side effects for this preventive treatment.
Grateful for all blessings.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
6
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1007
photos
104
followers
129
following
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
20th May 2024 4:23pm
Tags
foot and bike bridge
Hazel
ace
Firstly all good wishes to Judy! Secondly what an unusual diagonal leading line in your shot!
May 20th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Geat shot of a bridge I like, too! Best health wishes to your Judy
May 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
I hope the chemotherapy has been successful. This is a colorful bridge.
May 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The green is certainly a colour to be noticed.
Best wishes to Judy. Chemo is a tough treatment.
May 20th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
No side effects! The doctors will be so interested in Judy and you will be so thankful!
May 20th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Love the colours. So good to hear there’s been no side effects and the last treatment will soon be over.
May 20th, 2024
365 Project
close
Best wishes to Judy. Chemo is a tough treatment.