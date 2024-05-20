Foot and Bike Bridge

It is a while since showing this delightful piece of architecture. The bridge crosses Footscray Road joing the CBD with western suburbs. Construction continues around the structure.



Tomorrow, Judy has the last chemotherapy treatment. We are so grateful and thankful to God that there have been little or no side effects for this preventive treatment.



Grateful for all blessings.