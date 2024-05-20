Previous
Foot and Bike Bridge by briaan
Foot and Bike Bridge

It is a while since showing this delightful piece of architecture. The bridge crosses Footscray Road joing the CBD with western suburbs. Construction continues around the structure.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Mother's Day Gift"

Tomorrow, Judy has the last chemotherapy treatment. We are so grateful and thankful to God that there have been little or no side effects for this preventive treatment.

Grateful for all blessings.
Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Hazel ace
Firstly all good wishes to Judy! Secondly what an unusual diagonal leading line in your shot!
May 20th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Geat shot of a bridge I like, too! Best health wishes to your Judy
May 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
I hope the chemotherapy has been successful. This is a colorful bridge.
May 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The green is certainly a colour to be noticed.
Best wishes to Judy. Chemo is a tough treatment.
May 20th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
No side effects! The doctors will be so interested in Judy and you will be so thankful!
May 20th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Love the colours. So good to hear there’s been no side effects and the last treatment will soon be over.
May 20th, 2024  
