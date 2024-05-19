Previous
Mother's Day Gift by briaan
Photo 1006

Mother's Day Gift

This Cyclamen was given to Judy on Mother's Day. The flowers look like winged creatures.

19th May 2024 19th May 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Carey
Lovely shot! And happy Mother’s Day
May 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and light, they seem to be flying.
May 19th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Lovely.
May 19th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
May 19th, 2024  
