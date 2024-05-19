Sign up
Previous
Photo 1006
Mother's Day Gift
This Cyclamen was given to Judy on Mother's Day. The flowers look like winged creatures.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Golden" I appreciate all.
Grateful for all blessings
19th May 2024
19th May 24
4
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1006
photos
104
followers
129
following
275% complete
View this month »
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
19th May 2024 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
cyclamen
Carey
Lovely shot! And happy Mother’s Day
May 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and light, they seem to be flying.
May 19th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Lovely.
May 19th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
May 19th, 2024
