Previous
Photo 1005
Golden
We are blessed with this view from our apartment.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Blue Hour"
Grateful for all blessings
18th May 2024
18th May 24
4
3
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1005
photos
104
followers
129
following
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
16th May 2024 5:51pm
golden
Lou Ann
ace
Stunning! 🤩
May 18th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Love it!
May 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful view and golden glow.
May 18th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
blessed indeed
May 18th, 2024
