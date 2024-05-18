Previous
Golden by briaan
Golden

We are blessed with this view from our apartment.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Blue Hour"

Grateful for all blessings
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Lou Ann
Stunning! 🤩
May 18th, 2024  
Zilli
Love it!
May 18th, 2024  
Diana
Fabulous capture of this wonderful view and golden glow.
May 18th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
blessed indeed
May 18th, 2024  
