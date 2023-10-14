Sign up
Previous
Photo 794
Architecture
Today I found this building tucked behind others that face the streets. I like the use of colour. This is located in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Crane Conference".
Counting blessings
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
3
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted.
October 14th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Cool shot!
October 14th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Great find and capture. I like the colours, too, making the block appear so unique.
October 14th, 2023
