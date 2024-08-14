Sign up
Photo 1087
Weathered timbers
Victoria Harbour has a long history. (For Australia) For those interested [
https://www.victoriaharbour.com.au/discover/history/#:~:text=Victoria%20Dock%20(now%20Victoria%20Harbour,set%20up%20in%20the%20area.}
This image shows how the timbers have weathered over the years. The piers are capped with white cylinders with a coned cap. Taken yesterday on my iPhoneXS.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Panoramic Melbourne". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all God's blessings.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Tags
timbers
,
weathered
Zilli~
ace
Interesting
August 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very cool! I like the leading lines and angles.
August 14th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture
August 14th, 2024
