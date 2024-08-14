Previous
Weathered timbers by briaan
Photo 1087

Weathered timbers

Victoria Harbour has a long history. (For Australia) For those interested [ https://www.victoriaharbour.com.au/discover/history/#:~:text=Victoria%20Dock%20(now%20Victoria%20Harbour,set%20up%20in%20the%20area.}
This image shows how the timbers have weathered over the years. The piers are capped with white cylinders with a coned cap. Taken yesterday on my iPhoneXS.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Panoramic Melbourne". Much appreciated.

Grateful for all God's blessings.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Interesting
August 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool! I like the leading lines and angles.
August 14th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
August 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise