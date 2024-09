Double Delight

Judy (my wife) adores Double Delight roses. This bloom was cut from our single potted rose this week. I love the perfume of this rose. This image was taken on 11/09/2024.

Had a full day photographing French Bulldog puppies, taking a friend to a hospital appointment and visiting a friend who had surgery yesterday. I will resume comments tomorrow.



Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Iris". All appreciated.



Grateful for all of God's blessings.