Previous
Photo 1115
Iris
Iris flowers make me smile and feel uplifted. These are from a bunch purchased at our local supermarket.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Sun Shower". Appreciated.
Grateful for God's blessings.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
2
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
11th September 2024 5:21pm
Tags
iris
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful capture
September 11th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So gorgeous ! and beautifully captured here in the sunlight ! fav
September 11th, 2024
