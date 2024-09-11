Previous
Iris by briaan
Photo 1115

Iris

Iris flowers make me smile and feel uplifted. These are from a bunch purchased at our local supermarket.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Sun Shower". Appreciated.

Grateful for God's blessings.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful capture
September 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So gorgeous ! and beautifully captured here in the sunlight ! fav
September 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise