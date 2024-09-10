Previous
Sun shower by briaan
Photo 1114

Sun shower

iPhoneXS shot of Melbourne from our 25th level apartment balcony. Taken on 08/09/2024 while there was a brief shower as the sun was setting. This view is looking east.

10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
