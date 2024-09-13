Sign up
Photo 1117
6 weeks old
Hi, I am a French Bulldog puppy. I am six weeks old. In two more weeks I will be ready to find my forever home. My phot was taken on 12/09/2024.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Double Delight". All appreciated.
Grateful for all God's blessings.
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1117
photos
112
followers
134
following
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
12th September 2024 12:05pm
puppy
frecnh bulldog
Zilli~
ace
Soooo cute
September 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such an overload of cuteness, will he move in with you Brian?
September 13th, 2024
