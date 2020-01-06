Sign up
Photo 1397
Bronze Twilight
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
1575
photos
123
followers
83
following
382% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th December 2019 8:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
sunset
,
beach
,
landscape
,
twilight
,
bokeh
,
weed
,
bronze
,
golden hour
,
new zealand
