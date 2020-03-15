Previous
Pink by brigette
Photo 1460

Pink

Last year I took photos for the Breast Cancer Street Appeal. So many fabulous people generously giving their time. (and permission for me to use photos) . This girl collecting with her mum.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
