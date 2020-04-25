Previous
Poppy by brigette
Poppy

Today is ANZAC Day - when we remember those killed in war and honour returned and serving service men and women.
My street is lined with Poppies
Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Sandra Davies ace
Lovely tribute
April 25th, 2020  
