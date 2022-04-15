Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1893
Pounamu heitiki
Pounamu is greenstone
These stunning Fiona Pardington images viewed at the Auckland Art Gallery
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2092
photos
130
followers
81
following
518% complete
View this month »
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
🐝 365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
kali
ace
oh i would love to see that
Happy Easter Brigette, I hope things are well with you x
April 15th, 2022
Brigette
ace
@kali66
you would!! Part of a free entry collection with other art, but nicely curated. Started a new job 3 weeks ago as well as some study so my brain has been a little exhausted. Morning art gallery visit today before afternoon study 🙄😬
Happy Easter 🐣
April 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Happy Easter Brigette, I hope things are well with you x
Happy Easter 🐣