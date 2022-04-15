Previous
Pounamu heitiki by brigette
Photo 1893

Pounamu heitiki

Pounamu is greenstone
These stunning Fiona Pardington images viewed at the Auckland Art Gallery
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Brigette

kali ace
oh i would love to see that
Happy Easter Brigette, I hope things are well with you x
April 15th, 2022  
Brigette ace
@kali66 you would!! Part of a free entry collection with other art, but nicely curated. Started a new job 3 weeks ago as well as some study so my brain has been a little exhausted. Morning art gallery visit today before afternoon study 🙄😬
Happy Easter 🐣
April 15th, 2022  
