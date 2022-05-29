Previous
Gratitude by brigette
Photo 1927

Gratitude

Not the most amazing photograph - but hopefully the sentiment is there. In my role as occupational therapist with a residential eating disorder service we use a range of therapeutic interventions- including creative. The session was a follow up to a discussion on resilience- identifying gratitude as being one aspect .. so we created a Gratitude Jar that staff and clients can contribute to. Research shows that practicing gratitude greatly contributes to wellbeing. ( I can testify to this!) The box contains blank slips of paper alongside a range of idea prompts…
Brigette

