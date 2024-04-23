Sign up
Previous
Photo 2219
Wildflower still life
for the Tag challenge "flowers and black & white"
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Photo Details
Tags
black and white
,
still life
,
wildflowers
,
weekend florals
,
tag3-2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful flowers and still life, looks lovely on black.
April 23rd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that's a lovely composition
April 23rd, 2024
Christina
ace
Lovely composition - cool vase
April 23rd, 2024
