Waiting by brigette
Photo 2218

Waiting

i was waiting for my friend.. these chairs waiting for customers
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Brigette

Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
