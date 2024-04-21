Sign up
Photo 2217
Beau
Had a belated birthday catch up recently at this sweet wine bar Beau - its one of my favourites even though i don't get there often.
For the ICM and eotb challenge
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2423
photos
120
followers
74
following
607% complete
View this month »
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
13th April 2024 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses
,
black and white
,
wine
,
icm
,
contemplative
,
winebar
,
icm-1
,
eotb-154
,
contemplative-bee
