Mr and Mrs Jones - or two Takahe by brigette
Mr and Mrs Jones - or two Takahe

Two beautiful Takahe on Rotoroa Island
For the song title challenge me and mrs jones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSdG0kd4vsk
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Brigette

Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Phil Howcroft ace
what a super photo of theses two birds
April 20th, 2024  
