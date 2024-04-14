Previous
island view by brigette
Photo 2215

island view

Still a few more views of Rotoroa to go. I did take some new photos during the week though!!
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
606% complete

Photo Details

