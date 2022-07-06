Previous
Spring in winter by brigette
Photo 1953

Spring in winter

I kinda think my magnolia should be flowering in spring.. but every year in July - mid winter they start to break out!
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Beautiful shot, how lucky can you get! Does it bloom throughout winter or do they fall off?
July 6th, 2022  
how beautiful, great capture of the bud about to burst open
July 6th, 2022  
what lovely details
July 6th, 2022  
Isn't nature amazing! This looks fabulous.
July 6th, 2022  
