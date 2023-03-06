Sign up
Photo 2003
Icon
I loved seeing the religious icons that adorned street corners around Italy
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
2
2
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2202
photos
111
followers
75
following
548% complete
View this month »
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
4th June 2011 9:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
italy
,
icon
,
rainbow2023
,
bee23
Diana
ace
This is so beautiful, I loved them too when we were there.
March 6th, 2023
Wylie
ace
lovely shot.
March 6th, 2023
