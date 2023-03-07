Previous
Orange by brigette
Orange

I really didn't want to post this - but it was best I could find in orange. Next week I'm bound to revert to the archives!! Having said that - to be fair this is a pretty typical sight in Auckland ATM - roadworks EVERYWHERE!!
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
549% complete

Boxplayer ace
Love s bit of random street clutter. Brilliant for the theme.
March 7th, 2023  
*lynn ace
great orange find
March 7th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Nice contrast for this photo.... but not so good for the continuing road works just everywhere!
March 7th, 2023  
