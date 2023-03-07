Sign up
Photo 2004
Orange
I really didn't want to post this - but it was best I could find in orange. Next week I'm bound to revert to the archives!! Having said that - to be fair this is a pretty typical sight in Auckland ATM - roadworks EVERYWHERE!!
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
3
2
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2204
photos
111
followers
75
following
Boxplayer
ace
Love s bit of random street clutter. Brilliant for the theme.
March 7th, 2023
*lynn
ace
great orange find
March 7th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Nice contrast for this photo.... but not so good for the continuing road works just everywhere!
March 7th, 2023
