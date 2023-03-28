Sign up
Photo 2025
Celebrate and Laugh
From a previous University job - these students celebrating Tongan Language week. Can't remember our conversation here - but seems to have created a few laughs. I love how these gals look so fabulous in traditional dress
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
2nd September 2019 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
rainbow2023
,
bee23
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous happy image, love the costumes.
March 28th, 2023
