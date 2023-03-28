Previous
Next
Celebrate and Laugh by brigette
Photo 2025

Celebrate and Laugh

From a previous University job - these students celebrating Tongan Language week. Can't remember our conversation here - but seems to have created a few laughs. I love how these gals look so fabulous in traditional dress
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
554% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a fabulous happy image, love the costumes.
March 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise