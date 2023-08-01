Sign up
Photo 2083
magnolia
If there was an ETSOOI happening atm this would be my entry. Much faffing
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
3
1
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2284
photos
119
followers
80
following
570% complete
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
31st July 2023 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
flower
,
winter
,
pink
,
bokeh
,
magnolia
Diana
ace
I love the tones and beautiful bokeh!
August 1st, 2023
Brigette
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you Diana - i've had a rough afternoon - so this has cheered me up a bit x
August 1st, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Nice negative space, great tones, love the flower.
August 1st, 2023
