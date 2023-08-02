Sign up
Photo 2084
magnolia bud
Such a pretty tree
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
2
1
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2285
photos
119
followers
80
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
30th July 2023 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
bud
,
magnolia
Delwyn Barnett
ace
My grandmother used to call the magnolia, the most beautiful flowering tree in the world.
August 2nd, 2023
Brigette
ace
@dkbarnett
she may well be right!
August 2nd, 2023
