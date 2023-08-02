Previous
magnolia bud by brigette
Photo 2084

magnolia bud

Such a pretty tree
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
570% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
My grandmother used to call the magnolia, the most beautiful flowering tree in the world.
August 2nd, 2023  
Brigette ace
@dkbarnett she may well be right!
August 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise