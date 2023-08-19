Sign up
Previous
Photo 2098
Blue sky and magnolia
Featuring Ella Fitzgerald's Blue Skies for the song title challenge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nB-xqDZbEVQ
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
1
1
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2299
photos
119
followers
79
following
574% complete
View this month »
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
17th August 2023 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
magnolia
,
blue sky
,
songtitle-99
Christina
ace
Love the composition!
August 19th, 2023
