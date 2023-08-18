Previous
The Pleiades by brigette
The Pleiades

Today I took my clients to the new exhibition at the Auckland art gallery- First peoples of Australia
We all loved it- beautiful and at times confronting
Very much recommend if you’re in Auckland
Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Delwyn Barnett ace
That looks pretty amazing. It looks like the colours of outback Australia. We are in Auckland at the moment but heading home tomorrow morning. What a shame I didn't see this earlier.
August 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a great exhibition that must be, beautiful work and colours.
August 18th, 2023  
