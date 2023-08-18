Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2097
The Pleiades
Today I took my clients to the new exhibition at the Auckland art gallery- First peoples of Australia
We all loved it- beautiful and at times confronting
Very much recommend if you’re in Auckland
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2298
photos
119
followers
79
following
574% complete
View this month »
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
🐝 365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That looks pretty amazing. It looks like the colours of outback Australia. We are in Auckland at the moment but heading home tomorrow morning. What a shame I didn't see this earlier.
August 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a great exhibition that must be, beautiful work and colours.
August 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close