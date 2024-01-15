Sign up
Previous
Photo 2139
Wedding veil
my mum's to be precise. i think its made of silk tuille and must be about 65 years old. i mucked around with all sorts of perspectives on this - still not sure. might post another...
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Brigette
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Tags
wedding
,
veil
,
delicate
,
52wc-2024-w3
eDorre
ace
Just beautifully presented
January 16th, 2024
