Wedding veil by brigette
Photo 2139

Wedding veil

my mum's to be precise. i think its made of silk tuille and must be about 65 years old. i mucked around with all sorts of perspectives on this - still not sure. might post another...
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
586% complete

eDorre ace
Just beautifully presented
January 16th, 2024  
