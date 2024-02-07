Previous
District and Circle lines this way by brigette
Photo 2152

District and Circle lines this way

Westminster Station London. i like the strong architectural lines - especially in black and white
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Brigette

Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these amazing lines and shapes, a great b/w.
February 7th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Superb. Love it.
February 7th, 2024  
