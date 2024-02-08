Sign up
Previous
Photo 2153
La Mezquita Catedral de Córdoba
Such a stunning example of Islamic architecture in Spain from around 10th century i think. It's rather stunning! In 1236 Cordoba fell under the king and Christian rule
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
3
2
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2146
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
10
3
2
🐝 365
NIKON D90
25th September 2018 9:22pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
spain
,
cordoba
,
andalucia
,
for2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these great patterns and repetitions.
February 8th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful place and fabulous photo.
February 8th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Great stripes.
February 8th, 2024
