La Mezquita Catedral de Córdoba by brigette
La Mezquita Catedral de Córdoba

Such a stunning example of Islamic architecture in Spain from around 10th century i think. It's rather stunning! In 1236 Cordoba fell under the king and Christian rule
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these great patterns and repetitions.
February 8th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful place and fabulous photo.
February 8th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Great stripes.
February 8th, 2024  
