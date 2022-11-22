Previous
Next
Sun on a Dove by brillomick
77 / 365

Sun on a Dove

Liked the way the light hit this Dove. made it look brown.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 68 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise