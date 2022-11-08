Previous
Next
Mentor Lagoons, Shipman Pond by brillomick
75 / 365

Mentor Lagoons, Shipman Pond

The light made a surreal scene
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 68 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene.
November 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise