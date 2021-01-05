Previous
Goodwin #2 by brotherone
22 / 365

Goodwin #2

Goodwin and I were having coffee and he asked me to take his portrait. I took a bunch. As usual, the first few using spur of the moment were the best.
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Fixing a Hole

ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
