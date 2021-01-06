Previous
Stevie by brotherone
23 / 365

Stevie

Shot in the summer with my Rolleiflex, Portra 400
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Fixing a Hole

ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
Jane Pittenger ace
Looks like a kind and loving man
January 6th, 2021  
Fixing a Hole ace
@jgpittenger He has a heart of gold.
January 6th, 2021  
