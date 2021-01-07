Sign up
24 / 365
Stone Sculptor
I just got this roll of film back. I used Cinestill and it has remnants of the red base from the film, a quirk of the film stock. It was shot on the shore of the beautiful Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge in Middletown, RI
7th January 2021
Fixing a Hole
@brotherone
