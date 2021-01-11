Previous
Beach Hut by brotherone
Beach Hut

Shot at Goosewing Beach, Little Compton RI. It is a protected wildlife preserve full of piping plovers
11th January 2021

Fixing a Hole

@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
