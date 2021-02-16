Previous
Me and My Pinhole
Me and My Pinhole

This is my pinhole camera, and Ondu 6x6 made in Europe by hand. It is a wooden box with a lens consisting of a brass disc with a very small hole drilled into it. It uses 120 film. I use an app called Pinhole Assist to meter and give the exposure times. On the front of the camera is a filter mount, attached magnetically. Using ND filters I can use faster film. The shutter is a small lever at the top left of the filter holder. Slide it back to the corner to open the shutter, slide it back to close. The fixed aperture of the camera is F:167, meaning everything is in "focus" in pinhole terms. I have put out a challenge to do pinhole imagery open until early March. On the challenge I posted some links about pinhole, and how to make a pinhole using your digital camera cover plate (the black disc used when a lens is not mounted). To see the images I made yesterday, you can view my blog post here.

I was shy on exposure and will compensate next time. Pinhole images have an. ethereal and beautiful quality.
Fixing a Hole

