Villa Serena

I have been using Capture One often. The program had a setback with not keeping up with Apple's new chip and users were out of their minds about it. The problem is fixed and the enhancements to the program are fantastic. It is photoshop and Lightroom bundled into one. I am too slow to learn the complexities of photoshop. Employing layers using Capture 1 is easy. This was a scene with high tonal variance, and the sensor of my Nikon enabled raising of the shadows well. Geekery, my forte.