Previous
Next
204 / 365
Flower Vignette 2
This lens, the manual Nikon 28mm F 2.8 is pretty great. It is sharp and captures great landscapes, and focuses down to a few inches, something unusual for a wide angle lens.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
0
0
Fixing a Hole
ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
205
photos
36
followers
32
following
56% complete
View this month »
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th July 2021 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
365 Project
