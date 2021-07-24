Previous
Flower Vignette 2 by brotherone
Flower Vignette 2

This lens, the manual Nikon 28mm F 2.8 is pretty great. It is sharp and captures great landscapes, and focuses down to a few inches, something unusual for a wide angle lens.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

