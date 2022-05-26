Previous
Herreshoff 12 1-2s by brotherone
2 restored Herreshoff 12 1/2's. The aft end of the small black hull near America3's rudder is a test hull for Young America, the Cup boat built here in Bristol that unfortunately split in half during the trials.
