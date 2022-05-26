Sign up
Photo 464
Herreshoff 12 1-2s
2 restored Herreshoff 12 1/2's. The aft end of the small black hull near America3's rudder is a test hull for Young America, the Cup boat built here in Bristol that unfortunately split in half during the trials.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
Fixing a Hole
ace
@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
23rd May 2022 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
