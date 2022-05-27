Sebastião Salgado

Tonight I had a great thrill, attending the opening of an exhibition of Mr. Salgado's imagery at the Leica Store in Boston, Massachusetts. He was accompanied by his wife Lelia. I don't aspire to many heroes, but for me, Mr. Salgado is one. He risked his life to document the world's cruelty, then when the sorrow jeopardized his health, he turned to rainforest restoration and the earth's health, and photographing the earth's beauty in remote places. If you are unfamiliar with his story, I encourage you to watch his "Ted Talk".