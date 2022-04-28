Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4234
One more picture of baby Carmen
Grace was not so sure of how to hold the squirming 1 year old. I just quickly stepped into the picture.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6923
photos
93
followers
113
following
1160% complete
View this month »
4227
4228
4229
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
24th April 2022 6:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
carmen
,
birthday-girl
,
pic_by_bruni
,
30-shots2022
,
sixws-129
Esther Rosenberg
ace
aww, sweet!
April 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close