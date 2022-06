Workshop

We took a short bike ride to the nearest town of Schopfheim just 4km away. This quirky doorway was closed but the sign said 'Scofheim Anno 807, Im Juni 2000 750 Jahre. I think roughly translated this means that it has been there since the year 807, so in June 2000 it was 750 years old! The decorations were so interesting with an old sewing machine, wood planes and 2-handed saws. We presumed it had been a workshop.