Previous
Photo 3442
Clematis
My new clematis is doing well but still struggling to climb up the trellis.
Lots of clearing up done in the garden today. I've taken out all the forget-me-nots, as they were almost finished.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
0
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
clematis
