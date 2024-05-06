Previous
Clematis by busylady
Clematis

My new clematis is doing well but still struggling to climb up the trellis.
Lots of clearing up done in the garden today. I've taken out all the forget-me-nots, as they were almost finished.
6th May 2024

Judith Johnson

