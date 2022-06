Back to the garden

Everything has grown a lot while we've been away. Some plants have flowered and finished while others are just starting. The grass was about 8 inches long! These are the day lilies which are just starting.

Lots of good things

1) Back to our own bed

2) Washing all done

3) I got back in time to sing in a concert this afternoon and really enjoyed it.

4) Father's day dinner at our daughter's, a visit from son 2 and a skype call from son 1