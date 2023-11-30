Previous
Shadows and sunshine across the Cam by busylady
Photo 3285

Shadows and sunshine across the Cam

Christmas shopping in Cambridge. The students selling the punting tours were finding it hard to sell to anyone today. The punts were decked out with Christmas garlands and blankets.
A lovely lunch of lasagne (me) and risotto (him) at La Marguerita.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
900% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bobbi C ace
Nice shot. I would go on the tour!
November 30th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
November 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene, such a gorgeous sky too!
November 30th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot
November 30th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful winter's sun .
November 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise