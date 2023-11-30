Sign up
Previous
Photo 3285
Shadows and sunshine across the Cam
Christmas shopping in Cambridge. The students selling the punting tours were finding it hard to sell to anyone today. The punts were decked out with Christmas garlands and blankets.
A lovely lunch of lasagne (me) and risotto (him) at La Marguerita.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Tags
shadows
,
trees
,
cambridge
,
punting
,
river-cam
Bobbi C
ace
Nice shot. I would go on the tour!
November 30th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
November 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scene, such a gorgeous sky too!
November 30th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot
November 30th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful winter's sun .
November 30th, 2023
