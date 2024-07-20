Previous
water lily by busylady
Photo 3514

water lily

Another shot from our visit to Pembroke Farm and gardens yesterday.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
962% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise