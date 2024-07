Gotha gardens

We treated ourselves to an afternoon out at these lovely gardens in Ashwell, Herts. Featured in the Gardener's World 2 for 1 gardens offer. This is the topiary garden. The whole garden was a delightful mix of pathways, unusual planting areas and shady seating places, with a surprise around every corner.

The outdoor café sold a lovely selection of sandwiches and a choice of unusual teas, coffees and cocktails.