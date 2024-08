Trakai Castle

We have now moved on to Lithunia, having travelled by train from Riga. Trakai was on Peter's must do list, so we took a short train ride there this morning. The castle was built on an island in Lake Galvė, around the early 1400's. It was plundered by Russians in 1655, when the town of Trakai was also destroyed, and restored between 1946 and 1961. It was used as a royal residence for many years. A most interesting visit.