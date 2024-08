The cellars

The cellars are all that was left of the Blackheads House after the remains of the house was destroyed in 1948 by the Russians. The house has been beautifully reconstructed to almost exactly replicate the original building.This took place in 1993, after Latvia gained independence for the second time. However, the cellars were the real gem of our visit. Some remnants of the original building had also been saved from the rubble.